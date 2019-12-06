Panipat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Clearly A Word-Of-Mouth Dependent Affair!

Panipat Box Office: Finally, after being for long in the making, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat has arrived in cinemas today. The movie features Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, in key roles. The clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is sure to dent its box office prospects, but with decent reviews from critics flowing in, the movie is expected to score amongst its target audience.

Let’s get an idea on how Panipat is trending across the major cities in terms of advance booking trends:

Mumbai

There are few filling fast shows ranging in 5-10% across the major multiplexes of the city, on the other hand the single screens are pretty cold so far.

Delhi-NCR

The region is slightly lower than Mumbai but is showing good occupancy mostly seen for the night shows. The FDFS reactions to play a major role in pulling in footfalls majorly through on-spot bookings.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru stays poor with just few oranges (shows with good occupancy in advance ticket sale) here and there.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad which performs to the full potential for most of Bollywood big ticket releases, is surprisingly showing shocking trends with countable number of filling fast shows.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is showing some promising signs with 10% shows filling fast across the multiplexes. No wonder, the city emerges the best performer in terms of occupancy given the backdrop of the movie having roots in th region.

Kolkata is all dull in advance ticket sale.

Chennai is just about fair with few oranges in its given limited screening.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!