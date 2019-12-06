Panipat Box Office Prediction: To Take A Fair Opening, Grow Over The Weekend

With more and more epic films being made in Bollywood currently, there is good anticipation to check out Panipat. After all, it is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker who has made two of the most authentic films in the period genre, Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, and now Panipat is aiming to be biggest of them all at least in terms of scale, size and grandeur.

The film boasts of an impressive promo and with veteran Sanjay Dutt stepping in as the antagonist and Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon pairing up as the leads, the film has a good mix of experience coming into play. Though the songs haven’t really covered the distance, the action sequences along with high decibel drama is expected to make this is a good theatrical watch.

From the opening perspective, Panipat should take a fair start in 5-6 crores range. Of course, a film as big as this deserves much bigger footfalls. However, since there is major competition from Pati Patni aur Woh and also audience attention is being divided, it would boil down to word of mouth making it bigger in days to come. The good news though is that the initial reports for Panipat are impressive and that should allow family audiences to come in good numbers by the time evening shows commence.

