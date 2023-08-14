It was a very good Sunday for OMG 2 as the film was running to almost capacity crowd right through the day. The film is primarily for multiplexes, and since, even on single screens, it has a decent presence, the overall numbers have been rather impressive. The film brought in 17.55 crores more, and while a 20 crores total would have had an excellent ring to it, the reason it fell a bit short was more due to available capacity rather than merits.

Talking about merits, the film’s acceptance amongst audiences shows that there is a lot more maturity that ‘aam aadmi’ carries than what many would have otherwise believed. A film on sex education is very uncommon, and to actually narrate it in an entertaining manner as commercial cinema is further rarest of the rare case scenario. Still, there are patrons lining up to catch the Amit Rai-directed film and that too when a tsunami-like Gadar 2 is playing next door.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film have moved ahead well to net 43.11 crores in just 3 days, and while it will comfortably cross the 50 crores mark soon, a number in the 8-9 crores range is certainly on the cards. That would be hardly any fall from the first-day collections of 10.26 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

