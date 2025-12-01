Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third entry in the Now You See Me franchise, is now in its third week in theaters and has grossed $187 million worldwide. Currently ranking as the 22nd highest-grossing title of 2025 (Box Office Mojo), the heist threequel is now closing in on Leonardo DiCaprio’s critically acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another, which has earned $202.2 million worldwide. As of now, it needs to earn around $15.2 million more to surpass it. Given its current momentum, it is expected to achieve this milestone before its theatrical run concludes.

Now You See Me 3 is now ahead of Zack Snyder’s underrated superhero movie, Watchmen (2009), which earned $185.4 million globally. As the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer heads toward the $200 million mark, it is also edging closer to the worldwide total of Sylvester Stallone’s popular 1980s action sequel Rambo III. Read on to see how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Rambo III – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $49.7 million

International: $137.3 million

Worldwide: $187 million

Rambo III – Box Office Summary

North America: $53.7 million

International: $135.3 million

Worldwide: $189 million

As the above numbers suggest, the heist flick is currently behind the third installment in the Rambo film series by roughly $2 million. At its current pace, it’s just a matter of time before Now You See Me: Now You Don’t outgrosses the Sylvester Stallone-led Rambo III in worldwide earnings.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Rambo Franchise

To see where the heist threequel stands against Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, here’s a look at the worldwide box office of all five Rambo films, as per Box Office Mojo:

First Blood (1982) – $125.2 million Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) – $300.4 million Rambo III (1988) – $189 million Rambo (2008) – $113.2 million Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – $91.5 million

With a current worldwide tally of $187 million, Now You See Me 3 has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of the Rambo franchise’s first, fourth, and fifth installments. However, it still trails the second and third entries by about $113.4 million and $2 million, respectively. While overtaking Rambo III is expected in the coming days, catching up with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) during its ongoing theatrical run seems unlikely.

What’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t All About?

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 5: Beats Frozen 2 $125M Scoring The 2nd Biggest Thanksgiving Debut Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News