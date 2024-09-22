Lionsgate witnessed more disappointment following the bombing of Borderlands last month. Halle Berry’s thriller Never Let Go managed to crack the top five at the domestic box office chart, albeit with an underwhelming performance. In its debut weekend, the Lionsgate film surpassed Deadpool and Wolverine at the domestic box office to land the fourth spot. Meanwhile, the Marvel juggernaut held strong at the top five in its ninth weekend of release.

Lionsgate had a tough year at the box office. After Borderlands and The Crow’s abysmal performance, the studio’s last weekend release, The Killer’s Game, recorded the lowest opening of Dave Bautista’s career. This weekend’s release, Never Let Go, joined the slew of duds grossing less than $5 million in opening weekend.

According to Deadline, after taking in less than $2 million on the first day, Halle Berry’s $20 million thriller grossed $4.7 million in its opening weekend. The film overtook Deadpool and Wolverine’s $3.8 million ninth weekend haul to take the fourth spot at the domestic box office.

After Never Let Go’s subdued opening, Liongstage is in for more disappointment next week when Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis hits theaters on September 27. The $120 million epic, which Coppola self-funded, is eyeing a $5 million start at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s release, The Killer’s Game, has fallen off the domestic box office chart. Dave Bautista’s $30 million action comedy grossed $192K on September 19, 2024. The film has so far grossed just over $4 million.

It doesn’t appear that Never Let Go will pull the studio out of its slump after the subdued box office performance. During opening day, the film also failed to impress the audience who handed in a C+ CinemaScore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News on Koimoi!

Must Read: Kevin Costner Passed On The Shawshank Redemption For One Of His Career’s Biggest Flops, Waterworld

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News