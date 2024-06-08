After opening well at the box office on Friday and then staying steady over the weekend, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi saw its collections in & around the 2 crores mark during the weekdays. In fact, on Thursday, the collections came to 1.80 crore. Since this was meant to be an “open week” ahead, the common sentiment was that the film would gather around 1.75 crore more and at the bare minimum too, the number would be around 1.50 crore.

However, there was a major surprise in store as Munjya arrived out of nowhere and ended up making an impression from Thursday night’s paid preview shows. As a result, the word spread by Friday morning, and that resulted in good footfalls all over. That film went on to collect 4.21 crores, and in the process, Mr. And Mrs. Mahi turned out to be the second choice, with 1.31 crore coming in. Rest assured, if not for Munjya, the collections of the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer would have been much better on Friday.

Now one hopes that the jumps on Saturday and Sunday are big, as a result of which the collections go past 2 crores and 2.50 crores respectively on these two days. That would be required as well if Mr. And Mrs. Mahi has to move towards 40 crores lifetime. So far, the Sharan Sharma-directed film has collected 26.20 crores, and while 30 crores would be comfortably surpassed by the close of the second weekend, it would require more to come in so that there isn’t as much pressure on the weekdays to perform.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

