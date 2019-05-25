Mom Box Office (China): Set To Cross 100 Crore Mark Today!

Mom Box Office (China): After an impressive run, Sridevi starrer is slowing down at the China box office due to several Hollywood releases. But nonetheless, the movie is set to cross century today, which is indeed a big achievement.

Currently running in its third week, Mom posted a total of $ 0.18 million equivalents to 1.25 crores, on its third Friday and took the grand total to $14.25 million, equaling to 98.86 crores. Even if the movie remains stable today, the 100 crore will be surpassed.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom features Sridevi, Adnan Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, in key roles.

Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, shares, “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record-breaking weekend. The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide”

Stating on the partnership, producer of the film- Boney Kapoor said, “Mom is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China. I want to express my gratitude to Zee Studios International to take the film to a wider audience and to a whole new level. At such an occasion, I wish Sri was here to see the huge success her film has garnered”.

