The stage is all set for Salman Khan and his much-awaited Bharat, this Eid. The movie features six different looks of a star, ranging from 1947 to 2010. Amidst the huge excitement, one such hardcore fan has held a special screening of this periodic drama and the reason is something of which, every Salmaniac or even the actor himself, will be proud of.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, a Salman Khan fan from Bandra named Rahul Kanal, has booked a first-day show of 3.30 pm at Suburban Hall accounting the special screening of Bharat, for underprivileged children of an NGO.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rahul shared his views on the special screening. He quoted, “As a fan, this is something we all wait to celebrate with our little angels and fellow fans. This is a tradition we follow for every bhai release, and share the moment with others”.

Rahul runs such events through his I Love Mumbai Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Asked if Salman is aware of his NGO, to which Rahul replied, “Yes. In-fact, he came for the screening of Jai Ho and Race 3 and interacted with all the children’.

“Salman sir has motivated us to spread love, and the screening is just an extension of his thought process. We hope to make him proud with our efforts”, informs another Salman fan, Ravi Desai, who works with Rahul.

Pritam Lohade, a fan of Salman says, “Salman Sir has always said anyone who does good deed is a part of Being Human. And all this is our minor contribution to humanity hoping to make him proud. Kids love Salman Sir, and his films spread happiness taking everyone in the world of niceness.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!