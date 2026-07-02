Moana Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat The Little Mermaid’s Lifetime



Moana is the live-action remake set for release next weekend. It is tracking to earn solid numbers at the domestic box office. It is one of the studio’s biggest releases, like their other tentpole movies, and box office watchers are already wondering how high it can climb once its theatrical run begins. Among them, one thing box office watchers are wondering is whether the film could beat the live-action The Little Mermaid. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The upcoming Dwayne Johnson starrer will be competing with Minions & Monsters in its second frame. There is a lot of negative buzz around the animation since Johnson’s look does not board well with the audience. Last year, Snow White failed miserably because of its casting, and although Dwayne Johnson voices Maui in the animated film, the live-action trailer was not well-received by fans.

How much did The Little Mermaid earn worldwide?

The Little Mermaid was released in 2023, and it is the live-action remake of the 1989 animated movie. Halle Bailey features in and as the Little Mermaid. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, resulting in it underperforming at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Little Mermaid collected $569.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Box office summary of The Little Mermaid

Domestic – $298.2 million

International – $271.5 million

Worldwide – $569.6 million

How much will Moana have to earn to beat The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid had a modest run and collected a very achievable worldwide total, especially since it is already a hit franchise, and Dwayne Johnson is featured in it. Therefore, beating The Little Mermaid should not be a big challenge for Moana. The upcoming Disney live-action would have to earn $570 million only to surpass the global haul of The Little Mermaid.

More about Moana

The film follows Moana, who answers a mysterious call from the ocean and leaves her home island of Motunui for the first time. Teaming up with the demigod Maui, she embarks on an epic voyage beyond the barrier reef to restore the well-being of her people and fulfill her destiny. Dwayne Johnson’s movie is tracking to earn between $60 million and $80 million in its domestic opening weekend. It is lower than The Little Mermaid’s $95.6 million debut. Moana will be released on July 10.

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