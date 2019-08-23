Mission Mangal Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar Starrer Has A Superb Extended First Week

There is no stopping for Mission Mangal. On Thursday, the film did the unthinkable as collections (6.93 crores) turned out to be even better than Wednesday (6.84 crores). While this is superb trending indeed, it could also be due to partial holiday of Janamasthami due to which audience footfalls may have been better during evening and night shows of Thursday.

The Akshay Kumar led film has collected 128.16 crores in its extended first week which is a very good number. Had this been the lifetime number of the film, it would still have qualified as a clean hit. However, the overall lifetime of this Jagan Shakti directed film would now comfortably go past the 170 crores mark and hence the superhit tag is there for the taking.

In fact the film may well have aimed for an even bigger lifetime but then there was clash with Batla House and now next week Saaho would arrive, which would take away a very good chunk of screens. Nonetheless, this is just a start for Mission Mangal and it is set to find huge traction when it arrives on satellite and digital medium next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!