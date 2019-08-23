Andaz Apna Apna 2: Salman Khan & Aamir Khan To Romance Next-Gen Actresses?

There have been continuous rumours going on about the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The original part came in 1994 which initially didn’t become a Hit but people realised over time that it is really a masterpiece. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the original cast had Salman, Aamir, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Earlier in an interview with Asian Age, Dilip Shukla who happens to be the writer of the film revealed that the sequel is on the cards and that Salman and Aamir will be reuniting again with this movie. He also revealed that he has started writing the script for the sequel and said, “I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one.” He went on to add, “The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members.”

Dilip also revealed that both the superstars will be romancing young actresses in the sequel but that hasn’t been finalised yet as to who will be seen opposite them. He also mentioned that Raveena and Karisma will have a cameo in the sequel. Who do you think would be casted opposite them? Is it going to be Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?

