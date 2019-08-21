Mission Mangal Box Office Day 6: Gathers Good Numbers Again On Tuesday

Mission Mangal Box Office Day 6: Though there was a dip in numbers between Friday and Monday, good stability was evidenced on Tuesday when 7.92 crores more came in. Considering the fact that Monday was 8.91 crores, the film has stabilised well now and one can expect normal trending today and tomorrow.

What will further help the Jagan Shakti directed film is the open weekend ahead. That would ensure good numbers all over again with the kind of trending that would be better than a usual biggie which does see some sort of fall in the second weekend. In case of the Akshay Kumar led film, we are talking about an accepted entertainer with family audiences expected to gather in hordes all over again on the weekends.

The film has gathered 114.39 crores so far and there are two more days to go. That should get the film in 125-127 crores zone by the time the extended seven days week is through. So far, Mission Mangal is placed well to emerge as a superhit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!