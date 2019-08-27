Mission Mangal Box Office Day 12 Early Estimates: The Film Has A Steady Second Monday

Mission Mangal is heading towards achieving an excellent second week too after rocking the weekend in the first week, despite a clash with Batla House.

The film in its second weekend took great benefit of Janamashtmi as there was an excellent jump. As a result, it collected 36.45 crores taking the 11-day business to 164.61 crores.

On Second Monday, the film hasn’t shown a big drop as the collections were pretty much steady. The film added another 4-4.25 crores as per early estimates on its 12th day which is a pretty good number in contrast to 7.83 crores second Friday. This takes the total business to 168.61-168.86 crores and it looks like the film will end its second week close to 180 crores mark.

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari & Sharman Joshi in lead released in cinemas on August 15. The film has been directed by Jagan Shakti.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Housefull 4 which is slated to release on Diwali this year and then in Good News which will release by the end of this year. His next biggies also include Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and more.

Laxmmi Bomb is making news recently for its new release date i.e. Eid 2020 which will also mean it will clash with Salman Khan’s release on same day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!