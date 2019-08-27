BREAKING: Akshay Kumar Is NOT A PART Of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Reason Revealed!

A few days ago when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was announced starring Kartik Aaryan, the social media was divided into two parts. Replacing Akshay Kumar, Kartik has a set of mammoth shoes to fill. But, the franchise had to move forward and the Punchama star is all prepped up for the same.

The news of Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film was doing rounds since a lot of time now but there’s something concrete about the same. According to reports, Akshay has generously refused to star in the film. These rumours also state the reasons why Akshay couldn’t be a part of the film.

A source close to Bollywood Bubble reveals, “Akshay Kumar was in talks for a big cameo or a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He had to shoot for about 9-10 days where his character from the original returns to help Kartik’s character which is also of a psychologist. It’s exactly like how Akki’s guru ji came to his rescue in the first part. Kartik was supposed to play Akshay’s student and it would have been their first on-screen reunion, given that Kartik has always been a huge Akshay fan.”

Stating the reason it adds, “Akshay has turned down the offer. He’s good friends with one part of the producers – Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and would have done it for them. They have produced his film ‘The Shaukeens’. But he called them up recently and told them he cannot do the film. He is extremely busy with his film schedules. After ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, he starts work on ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Ikka’. He has no time to spare and the team plans to go on the floors in January,”

Revealing some more information it adds, “They have unsettled dues between them. Akshay was supposed to do ‘Mogul’, the biopic on Gulshan Kumar which he backed out of and Bhushan took it very personally. He even returned the signing amount for the film and declined another offer from the banner – which is supposed to be Divya Khosla’s next directorial. Bhushan and Akshay had a major fallout around a year ago and after that, they weren’t on talking terms. Murad and Ashwin tried to settle things between the two but to no avail. Akshay isn’t ready to play sidekick to Kartik. So he has politely turned it down. Now, the team is planning to go ahead without Akshay’s character. He might be mentioned in the film but he won’t have any cameo. But Akshay has promised to help the team in the film’s promotions.”

The movie is slated to release on 31st July, 2020. The actress is yet to be cast, but reports are makers approached Sara Ali Khan for the same but she hasn’t signed any dotted lines yet. The hunt is on from the Gen-next actresses.

