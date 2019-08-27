BREAKING: Post Inshallah Being Shelved With Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Rope In Shah Rukh Khan For His Next?

Yesterday afternoon, we received the heartbreaking news of Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah being shelved due to reasons unknown yet. While the Dabangg actor soon hinted towards Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 as his next project which will come on Eid 2020, now we hear director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too has his plans with Shah Rukh Khan as his lead. Yes, you heard it right!

While rumours suggested that issues rose between Salman & SLB which led to the big decision, a recent report by Pinkvilla states that SLB has already gained rights for his next with SRK and ready to move on. “Once certain issues arose between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan, the filmmaker had realised that Inshallah may not be possible, so he had initiated talks with Shah Rukh Khan. They had last worked together in Devdas (2002) and both have always shared a warm and cordial association.”

However, to clear the air, the report suggests that the project won’t be Inshallah but another different love story. “But the project that Bhansali and SRK may do together won’t be Inshallah. It will be a new movie. SLB recently got the title, Izhaar, registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and he and Shah Rukh were in talks for Izhaar being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions. It’s a beautiful, intense love story of unexpressed love and speculation is rife that this the project that the filmmaker will direct SRK in. Initially, it was to be directed by a top director and Bhansali was only producing it but now Inshallah has been shelved, he is free to direct it himself. The lead actress is yet to be finalized but buzz is that it may be Alia Bhatt.”

Which also means we’ll witness a box office clash between the Blockbuster Khans, and but will one make a sacrifice and change their dates?

“There’s a strong possibility that Salman and Shah Rukh won’t clash on Eid next year. After they patched up a few years ago, they are best friends today and are there for each other. It was SRK who pushed back the release date of Raees when he heard it was clashing with Salman Khan’s Sultan. Both stars are producers too and know that box office clashes are not good for a movie’s prospects. Both Sajid Nadiadwala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reputed filmmakers and it won’t be good for either movie to clash. SRK and Salman are just a call away from each other so chances of a clash is less. It will be interesting to see the third film, Akshay Kumar’s film, Laxmmi Bomb, clash with the Khans on a big date like Eid. He hasn’t taken on the Khans before and this clash will be one to watch out for. While Laxmmi Bomb is a supernatural thriller, it is a remake of the Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana but Bhansali’s movies and Kick 2 are most anticipated films for audiences always,” the source further reveals.

Only time will tell what finally happens, but for now, we’re happy to hear that Shah Rukh Khan’s next might just be finally announced!

