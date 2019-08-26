MondayMotivation: When Shah Rukh Khan Admitted He Has Always Been Terrified Of Failure

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with a motivational video featuring Shah Rukh Khan. We know how well does this man speak & there have been times when he has given a whole lot of wisdom in very few words.

Check out the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rH83Mq3_a_g

In this video, Shah explains how he is terrified of failure and beautifully explains why it isn’t necessarily his children will also be successful because he is. He says, “Whatever happened to me happened because I’ve always been terrified of failure.”

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!