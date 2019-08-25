Mission Mangal Box Office Day 10 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar’s Race Towards The 200 Crore Club Is Still On!

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan’s headlined Mission Mangal ended the first week on a fantastic note as the box office collections showed jump due to the effect of Janamashtmi partial holiday. The film earned 6.93 crores on Day 8 compared to 6.84 crores Day 7. Day 9 was compartively better with 7.83 crores.

On Second Saturday, the film again showed a jump as there was still the effect of festive season of Janamashtmi. This ain’t a normal jump, this is extraordinary. According to early estimates, the film has fetched a mammoth of 13.50-14 crores on its day 10. That means, the movie will touch the 150 crore mark by today itself.

In weekdays, the aim of 200 crore seemed monumental, but this jump has made sure it’s not out of the reach. The race is still on! Mission Mangal will become 3rd 150 crores grosser of Akshay Kumar after 2.0 & Kesari.

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen & Sharman Joshi released on Aug 15 at the Box Office along with John Abraham starrer Batla House. The film has been directed by Jagan Shakti.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has made it to the 4th position on the Forbes magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith.

According to the list on forbes.com, which covers the timeline from June 2018 to June 2019, Akshay has raked in $65 million (approximately Rs. 467 crore).

