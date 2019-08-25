Batla House Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: John Abraham’s Film Witnesses An Upward Trend!

John Abraham’s Batla House is surely enjoying a golden run at the box office. By bagging 65.84 crores in its extended first weekend, including the Independence Day’s Thursday, the movie has been doing pretty well for itself. Despite Akshay Kumar’s tough competition with its dream run, Batla House has been concreting its position.

The movie, on Thursday, collected 3.78 crores and Friday was better with 4.15 crores which were routine picks & drops considering weekdays. The good thing is, it has jumped on Saturday. As per the early trends, the movie has collected in the range of 6-6.50 crores. That being said, the movie has surely reaped the benefits of Janmashtami.

The movie will surely see a good hold through the 2nd weekend too because there’s no new release in Bollywood. The Angry Birds Movie 2 might eat up a limited portion of the business from both the films, but nothing that will show an effect.

John Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment has produced successful films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Parmanu — The Story of Pokharan’ and now ‘Batla House.’ When asked what made John a producer, he said, “I became a producer because I wasn’t getting film offers of my choice.”

He started creating content on his own. “My first produced film’s story (Vicky Donor) was so good but I didn’t fit in for that part so, we took Ayushmann (Khurrana) for that film and I believe that JA Entertainment is one of the best content creators in the industry today and I am very proud of it,” he said.

‘Batla House‘ is the second collaboration of Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’. In the film, John plays the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case. It was shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal.

