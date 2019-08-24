RIP Arun Jaitley: Former Finance Minister Passes Away At 66, Bollywood Celebs Mourn Over His Demise

Saturday started on a sad note as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away. He was 66 and was admitted to AIIMS following the complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

The Media & Protocol Division of AIIMS announced the sad news as they stated, “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019. Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior Doctors.”

Delhi: Former Union Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/pmr4xiyqYV — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

Reportedly, Arun Jaitley was not keeping well since past some time and had gone through kidney transplant also. Also four years ago Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to solve the issue of extra weight he had gained due to diabetes.

The news of his death has sent a shockwave in all over the country as the people, as well as the celebs, are mourning the tragic demise.

Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the national loss. Have a look at some of the tweets-

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019

Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul.

Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji… deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

I hope each day brings you #ArunJaitley closer to full & speedy recovery. Wishing you happiness & great health. Sending you healing prayers & blessings to get well soon. The nation too is praying 🙏 for your quick return amongst us 💐 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 17, 2019

Very sorry to hear about Mr. Arun Jaitley. Condolences to his family. — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 24, 2019

Saddened to hear about #ArunJaitley .

Always looked up to him for his eloquence. And the manner in which he articulated his point of view and his mastery of all things legal.

A loss for the country. May the Almighty give his family strength to bear this untimely loss 🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 24, 2019

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

The nation has lost a great leader.. #RIPArunJaitley ji… you shall be missed — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 24, 2019

Deepest condolences and heartfelt grief on the passing of Arun Jaitley ji. Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him. His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come. #RIPArunJaitley — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 24, 2019

2019 has seen the deaths of many prolific politicians including Sheila Dixit, Manohar Parrikar & Sushma Swaraj.

