Saturday started on a sad note as former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away. He was 66 and was admitted to AIIMS following the complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.

The Media & Protocol Division of AIIMS announced the sad news as they stated, “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister Government of India at 12:07 pm on August 24, 2019. Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior Doctors.”

RIP Arun Jaitley: Former Finance Minister Passes Away At 66, Bollywood Celebs Mourn Over His Demise
Reportedly, Arun Jaitley was not keeping well since past some time and had gone through kidney transplant also. Also four years ago Arun Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to solve the issue of extra weight he had gained due to diabetes.

The news of his death has sent a shockwave in all over the country as the people, as well as the celebs, are mourning the tragic demise.

Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the national loss. Have a look at some of the tweets-

 

2019 has seen the deaths of many prolific politicians including Sheila Dixit, Manohar Parrikar & Sushma Swaraj.

