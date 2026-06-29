Michael Worldwide Box Office: Beats Oppenheimer(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Michael Jackson’s music biopic Michael has finally surpassed the global haul of Oppenheimer as the all-time highest-grossing biopic. The movie is set to become this year’s first live-action movie to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Its global dominance is amazing, despite its availability on digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the worldwide box office

The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie lost 723 screens in North America this past week and is running across 711 theaters only. It collected solid $905k on its 10th weekend at the domestic box office. The music biopic has dropped by 58% from last weekend despite the loss of screens and being available online. After ten weekends, the domestic total of the movie has hit the $370.2 million cume.

Internationally, Michael has been performing well, mainly in Japan and Russia. It collected a solid $8.2 million on its 10th weekend at the overseas box office. The film has a solid hold overseas, dropping just 29.3% from last weekend. Thus, the international box office for the movie is $607.2 million across 85 markets. Alongside the $370.2 million domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $977.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $370.2 million

International – $607.2 million

Worldwide – $977.5 million

Beats Oppenheimer as the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Michael has finally surpassed the global haul of Christopher Nolan‘s multi-Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. For the unversed, Oppenheimer, released in 2023, collected $975.8 million at the worldwide box office, making it the all-time highest-grossing biopic. Michael surpassed Oppenheimer during the last weekend of June to earn this new title.

It is on track to earn between $1 billion and $1.05 billion in its global run, and with that, the movie will establish a new benchmark for biopics. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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