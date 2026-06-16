Michael is one of the biggest hits not just this year but also among biopics. It is on track to beat The Passion of the Christ domestically to achieve a significant feat, but ahead of that, it will beat the domestic haul of a Deadpool movie. It is also the second-highest-grossing Deadpool movie at the North American box office and one of the all-time top 100 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

According to reports, the actuals came in higher than initially reported for this weekend. The movie collected a solid $4.2 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has declined by 45.1% from last weekend, despite losing 380 theaters on Friday. After eight weekends, the movie’s domestic total is $362.8 million. It is tracking to earn $370 million this weekend.

8th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $1.3 million

Saturday – $1.6 million

Sunday – $1.3 million

Total – $4.2 million

Michael is set to beat Deadpool at the North American box office

Michael is on track to beat the second-highest-grossing Deadpool movie at the North American box office. For the unversed, the first Deadpool is the second-highest-grossing installment in this Ryan Reynolds-led Marvel franchise. It collected $363.1 million at the North American box office in its lifetime [via Box Office Mojo]. The music biopic is inches away from beating Deadpool as the all-time #71 highest-grossing film at the North American box office.

Check out how Michael stacks up against the Deadpool movies at the North American box office

Deadpool & Wolverine – $636.7 million Deadpool – $363.1 million Michael – $362.8 million Deadpool 2 – $318.5 million

More about Michael

Michael Jackson’s biopic scored one of the biggest opening weekends for a biopic in Japan. It has a strong hold in the region as it dropped just 33% from Sunday, collecting $1.6 million on Monday. The film’s cumulative total in Japan has reached $9 million. Globally, the film’s collection stands at $934 million. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $362.8 million

International – $571.2 million

Worldwide – $934.0 million

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