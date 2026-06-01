Michael, the King of Pop’s biopic, has achieved a double feat in its sixth weekend at the domestic and worldwide box office. In North America, it has emerged as Lionsgate’s 3rd-highest-grossing ever, and worldwide, it has become the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has also crossed the $850 million milestone worldwide this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Becomes the all-time 3rd highest-grossing film by Lionsgate

Michael Jackson’s biopic collected a solid $11.7 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declined by 43.2% from last weekend despite losing another 188 theaters in North America. With that, the King of Pop’s biopic hits the $339.9 million cume domestically. It has surpassed the domestic haul of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, which totaled $337.1 million, as the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing film ever released by Lionsgate at the North American box office. It is set to cross $350 million next week.

Crosses $850 million worldwide

According to reports, Michael collected a solid $20.1 million on its 6th weekend at the international box office with just a 30.9% drop from last weekend. Therefore, it crossed $500 million overseas, and the current total stands at $511.4 million cume over 83 markets. Adding that to the $339.9 million domestic total, the worldwide collection crossed the $850 million mark. After the 6th weekend, the film’s worldwide collection is $851.3 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $339.9 million

International – $511.4 million

Worldwide – $851.3 million

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing biopic ever worldwide

The King of Pop’s biopic has surpassed the global haul of Hi Mom to become the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic. It is a Chinese movie directed by and starring Jia Ling. It collected $821.7 million at the worldwide box office. Michael has beaten that total and snatched the title of the 3rd-largest biopic of all time worldwide. Michael will cross the $900 million milestone soon, and if it performs well in Japan and Russia, then he could enter the $1 billion club as well. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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