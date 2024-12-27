Kannada action thriller Max began on an impressive note at the box office. Kichcha Sudeep starrer has unfortunately witnessed a big drop on its second day, despite good reviews. Scroll below to know the collections earned on Thursday.

Over 50% drop

As per Sacnilk, Max earned around 4 crores on its day 2 at the Kannada box office. It has witnessed a drop of 54% compared to 8.7 crores accumulated on day 1. It is to be noted that Kichcha Sudeep starrer registered the highest opening for a Sandalwood film in 2024. To witness such a huge fall after hitting a landmark milestone is indeed disappointing.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Max below:

Day 1: 8.7 crores

Day 2: 4 crores

Total: 12.7 crores

Max vs Top 10 Opening Weekends of 2024

Kichcha Sudeep starrer was released on the occasion of Christmas (December 25, 2024). It will be enjoying an extended 5-day first weekend at the box office. Even if one compares the first three-day total with the top 10 opening weekends in Sandalwood, Max has the chance of achieving the #1 spot.

Take a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Kannada films in 2024:

UI: 16.21 crores Martin: 13.43 crores Bagheera: 11.61 crores Bheema: 11.48 crores Bhairathi Ranagal: 7.25 crores Yuva: 5.26 crores Pushpa 2 (Kannada): 3.55 crores Upadhyaksha: 1.9 crores Kalki 2898 AD (Kannada): 1.8 crores Devara Part 1 (Kannada): 1.05 crores

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max only needs 3.51 crores more to score the biggest opening weekend of Sandalwood in 2024. The decline has been considerable on the second day, but hopefully, it will maintain a strong hold today and rewrite history!

