Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji Starrer VS Highest Opening Women Centric Movies- Where Will It Stand?

Mardaani 2 Box Office: After enjoying a good pre-release buzz, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 has finally hit the screens. Expectedly, after taking a slow start the movie paced up during the post-morning shows owing to the rave reviews coming from both critics and audience.

In the past recent years, the women centric movies are making noises and also proved to be commercially viable. And we can proudly say that the Mardaani 2 is the latest addition to the list. While it is winning hearts with its strong content, all eyes are also set on its box office journey.

Speaking about women centric movies specifically, it will be interesting to see, how this movie will make mark in the list of top openers.

Let’s take a look at top 10 openers:

1) Veere Di Wedding (2018)- 10.70 crores

Lifetime- 83 crores

2) The Dirty Picture (2011)- 9.35 crores

Lifetime- 85 crores

3) Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 94.92 crores

4) Dear Zindagi (2016)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 68 crores

5) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 8.75 crores

Lifetime- 152 crores

6) Raazi (2018)- 7.53 crores

Lifetime- 123.17 crores

7) Heroine (2012)- 7.20 crores

Lifetime- 44.25 crores

8) Piku (2015)- 5.32 crores

Lifetime- 79.92 crores

9) Akira (2016)- 5.15 crores

Lifetime- 28.73 crores

10) Naam Shabana (2017)- 5.12 crores

Lifetime- 36.50 crores

While tomorrow will clear the picture that whether this Rani Mukerji starrer enter the list and grab any particular spot, nevertheless, it is all set to become actress’ highest solo opener by beating Hichki‘s 3.30 crores and Mardaani‘s 3.75 crores.

