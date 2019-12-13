Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji Starrer VS Highest Opening Women Centric Movies- Where Will It Stand?

Mardaani 2 Box Office: After enjoying a good pre-release buzz, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 has finally hit the screens. Expectedly, after taking a slow start the movie paced up during the post-morning shows owing to the rave reviews coming from both critics and audience.
In the past recent years, the women centric movies are making noises and also proved to be commercially viable. And we can proudly say that the Mardaani 2 is the latest addition to the list. While it is winning hearts with its strong content, all eyes are also set on its box office journey.
Speaking about women centric movies specifically, it will be interesting to see, how this movie will make mark in the list of top openers.
Let’s take a look at top 10 openers:
1) Veere Di Wedding (2018)- 10.70 crores
Lifetime- 83 crores
2) The Dirty Picture (2011)- 9.35 crores
Lifetime- 85 crores
3) Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 94.92 crores
4) Dear Zindagi (2016)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 68 crores
5) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)- 8.75 crores
Lifetime- 152 crores
6) Raazi (2018)- 7.53 crores
Lifetime- 123.17 crores
7) Heroine (2012)- 7.20 crores
Lifetime- 44.25 crores
8) Piku (2015)- 5.32 crores
Lifetime- 79.92 crores
9) Akira (2016)- 5.15 crores
Lifetime- 28.73 crores
10) Naam Shabana (2017)- 5.12 crores
Lifetime- 36.50 crores
While tomorrow will clear the picture that whether this Rani Mukerji starrer enter the list and grab any particular spot, nevertheless, it is all set to become actress’ highest solo opener by beating Hichki‘s 3.30 crores and Mardaani‘s 3.75 crores.
