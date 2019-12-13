Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down On The Ellen DeGeneres’ Show & The Reason Will Melt Your Heart!

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most followed stars all around the globe. Thanks to the sitcom FRIENDS and all her amazing performances in films, Jennifer has a fan following that has no comparison. The actress recently appeared on Apple’s show The Morning Show and the show went on to get nominated for many accolades as well.

She recently made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ new special show, ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways’ and got teary-eyed after listening to the story of a man who lost his job and son to cancer.

Jeff Kimball, who is a father of two lost his job and his wife to sarcoma cancer years prior and his story made Jennifer feel really sad. Jeff was invited to share his story when he opened up about the loss of his wife, which occurred when his daughter Elyse was only three years old. Kimball even revealed that his wife was a huge fan of DeGeneres. Ellen’s Finding Nemo character, Dory, inspired his family in times of need and this made Jennifer burst into tears.

“She was going in for a 13-hour surgery and the last thing I did was blow her a kiss and said, “Just keep swimming.” Aniston, who was already emotional, asked little Elyse, “Oh my God, I mean, what would your mom say right now if she knew you guys were here?” “She would be so happy,” Jeff replied instantly as he admitted that his wife was Ellen’s biggest fan.

Jennifer was truly touched by their story and offered to decorate their home with lights and provide them with a Christmas tree and gifts in for the holidays.

Earlier, talking about her show Friends, Jennifer had said, “‘ Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I’m sure coming to a watch soon near you or something!”

“But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story. But it’s paved the way for everything that I’ve had the chance to do since,” she added.

