VIDEO: Sunil Grover Is Back As Gutthi On Salman Khan’s Request But There’s A Twist!

The makers of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to seek the viewers’ attention. While the show already is in the news due to Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz row, the latest promo released is sure to bring a smile on the face of the audience.

After a long, we will be witnessing Sunil Grover’s Gutthi avatar on the small screen. Although not on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor is all set to spread laughter on the sets of this reality show.

Informing about this good news, the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss shared the video to give us the sneak peek about Gutthi arriving in the house and having fun with Salman Khan.

The caption of the video reads, “Get ready to laugh your heart out, because Gutthi is coming back on #WeekendKaVaar with #SalmanKhan, Sat-Sun at 9 PM.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan opened up for the first time about reports that he is leaving season 13 of the popular reality show “Bigg Boss”.

“A part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi (dominating) on the part that wants to throw it out,” Salman told “Mumbai Mirror”, according to a report in spotboye.com.

Salman added that hosting 10 of the 13 seasons of the show so far has been a learning experience. “It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that,” he said.

