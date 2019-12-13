The Balakot Airstrike: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar To Back Abhishek Kapoor’s Film Based On Indian Air Force

The drama-laden 2019 has witnessed some of the most momentous events in India and, of these, the Balakot Airstrike will always be one of the most memorable events for everyone.

And now, this history redefining achievement will be captured on the silver screen forever, by National Award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor.

Some of the most renowned producers of the film industry – Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain & Pragya Kapoor – have come together to announce their prestigious and meaningful film on this Airstrike.

The film will celebrate the valour and bravery of the Indian Air Force while paying a humble tribute to these Sons of the Nation and their never-say-never spirit. This project will also humbly acknowledge the bold will & unilateral action taken by the leadership of our country, the armed forces and the legal framework. They all contributed – incisively & decisively – towards the success of this operation.

Talking about the film, maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, “It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. This film is my way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority. We endeavour that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way.”

Bhushan Kumar reiterates his commitment to the project, and says, “This will be one of our biggest projects for next year. It’s extremely close to all of us at T – Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me immense pleasure to present the story of the bravado of our IAF officers. Wing Commander Abhinandan is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation. There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold. This is one of them.”

