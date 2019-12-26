Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 13: Grows Big On Christmas Holiday – Wednesday Updates

Mardaani 2 grew in a big way on the national holiday of Christmas as 2.50 crores more came in. This is one of the best days that the film has enjoyed and that too when it is at the fag end of the second week.

However, the placement of the Christmas holiday couldn’t have been better as it has come at the time when films usually start showing a drop. However, instead of dropping, Mardaani 2 has in fact seen a rise in footfalls, as a result of which the overall total is quite healthy now.

The film has collected 38.90 crores already and while Mardaani lifetime of 35.82 crores has already been surpassed yesterday, Hichki lifetime of 46 crores would soon be history as well. In fact the manner in which this Rani Mukerji starrer is finding appreciation as well as audience attention currently, with some push it could well aim for a 50 crores lifetime as well. The arrival of Good Newwz this Friday means it would be very difficult for the Aditya Chopra production to manage this feat. Still, with a mix of screens and luck factor, it could well achieve that.

Mardaani 2 has emerged as a surprise success at the box office and with Good Newwz already carrying very good to excellent reports, 2019 is set to be end on a major high.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

