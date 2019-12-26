Good Newwz Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Needs To Pickup Fast

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow and is enjoying huge buzz in the market. The advance booking of the film started a few days back but it’s only now that it’s coming in full form.

Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing a day before the release of the film.

Mumbai

The filmy city of India hasn’t yet come in form for Good Newwz as there are less than 5% shows filling fast and houseful. The advance booking is expected to pick up strongly as the day progresses.

Delhi

Delhi is much better with around 10-15% shows promising healthy occupancies already. However, the capital is expected to perform much better when the film releases tomorrow.

Bangalore

Bangalore doesn’t have much difference from Mumbai with around 5% shows going houseful and filling fast.

Hyderabad & Chennai

These two south cities are performing well as there are 15-20% shows performing well already.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is weak with less than 5% shows promising good numbers so far.

Chandigarh-Jalandhar-Ludhiana

The home territory of Diljit Dosanjh is expected to bring great numbers but these major cities of Punjab are weak as of now. Akshay & Diljit both have a huge pull in Punjab but it hasn’t converted into numbers so far. There are less than 5% shows getting occupied.

Hope to see huge conversion during the rest of the day.

