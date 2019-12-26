Salman Khan Was Thrown Out Of School In Fourth Standard, Here’s Why!

Several times, Salman Khan has revealed that he was a notorious kid. His dad Salim Khan also revealed that the superstar was the naughtiest among the three brothers. Recently, the actor revealed how he was thrown out of a school in the fourth standard.

Recently, on The Tara Sharma Show, the Kick actor revealed, “As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality.” He stated that he is very close to his parents and that’s why it hurts more to know how difficult he was.

Sharing an anecdote from his school days, Salman Khan mentioned, “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there.”

When the actor joined Xavier’s college in Mumbai for Science stream, his school principal had a strange reaction. Khan shared, “He came to Xavier’s and he was waiting with a cane outside. He whacked me right at the main gate of Xavier’s! He knew I was up to something.”

Currently, Salman Khan is enjoying the success of his latest release, Dabangg 3. He is also shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

