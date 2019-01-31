Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Overseas Box Office: Crosses The $2 Million Mark!

Zee Studios announced that their magnum opus, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which released to thunderous response from audiences and raving reviews on January 25 has crossed Rs 60 crores (nett) in India and crossed USD 2 million (14.50 crores) in major overseas markets in its first week. Starring Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmi Bai, the film released in over 3000 screens in India and over 700 screens worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Zee Studios gave their magnum opus the biggest ever mainstream release seen by any woman-led film in the history of Indian cinema. The film is doing exceptionally well in Delhi NCR, UP, Punjab and Central India and holds steady in rest of the circuits/states.

Speaking on the response to the film, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios says, “We are humbled and thankful to the audiences for showering their love and appreciation upon the film. Following extremely positive word of mouth, the film has shown unprecedented growth, closing week 1 with over Rs 60 crores NBOC. We have retained more than 60% of the screens in key markets in India and gearing up for a bumper second weekend”.

Vibha Chopra, Head, Zee Studios International (Distribution, Marketing & Acquisitions) added on the film’s overseas performance, “The film tells the epic story of heroism, sacrifice and indomitable strength of a woman that transcends borders. The film has received tremendous positive word of mouth in major markets worldwide. We have retained more than 80% screens in USA and UAE and more than 65% screens in rest of the world”.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is running successfully in theatres worldwide. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni among others.

