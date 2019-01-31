Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Beats This Akshay Kumar Film In The List

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Uri – The Surgical Strike is keeping the ‘josh’ really at the ticket windows. The movie is trending exceptionally well even in its third week in domestic as well as the domestic arena. With 200 crores already being crossed globally, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has taken on Akshay Kumar’s Airlift.

On its third Wednesday, Uri collected 3.33 crores, making a total of 167.48 crores at the Indian box office. Till now it has raked 167.48 crores nett and 197.62 crores gross in India, while another 35 crores gross from overseas, which has taken its worldwide collection to 232.62 crores.

In a meanwhile, with 232.62 crores gross, Uri has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (231.60 crores gross) in the worldwide grosser list. Looking at the terrific response, the movie is all set to beat Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores gross), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores gross) and Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores gross), in the coming weekend.

Actress Yami Gautam was given a memento and felicitated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Amritsar for her performance in the hit film “Uri: The Surgical Strike“.

“BSF is the first line of defence of our country and it gives me immense pride to have met them in person and be in their company. It was kind of them leaving me overwhelmed to have given me this love and to the team,” said Yami, who visited Amritsar for the celebration of Republic Day on January 26.

The 30-year-old actress added that wherever the cast has travelled with the film, “especially meeting the men who serve our country have showered us with a great deal of appreciation and love. They have been unanimously happy with the essay of those in the armed forces and the incredible role they play in our society”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!