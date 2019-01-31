Dilip Kumar’s Grand-Niece Sayyeshaa To Tie The Knot With Tamil Actor Arya?

Actress Sayyeshaa, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in his second directorial Shivaay is all set to get hitched. Recently, rumors were doing the rounds that the actress and Tamil actor Arya are going to tie the knot soon, and well it turns out to be true!

According to recent reports, the families of both stars met recently and planned the wedding ceremonies. The wedding is being said to be held in Hyderabad on March 9 and 10, and a grand reception ceremony will take place in Chennai. All the leading celebrities of Indian film industry will be invited for the same.

Arya and Sayyeshaa met each other during the shoot of the film Ghajinikanth, and they seem to have fallen in love over the course of time. Currently, they are acting together in Suriya-KV Anand’s film Kaappaan, which also has Mohanlal in a pivotal role.

Arya was also spotted at Sayyeshaa’s private birthday party in August and is reportedly very close to Sayyeshaa’s mother Shaheen Banu as well. Shaneen who normally accompanies her daughter on shoots was often seen greeting Arya with warm hospitality by the unit hand present on the location, which hinted that something was brewing between the two actors.

It must be noted that Arya had participated in a controversial wedding reality show to find his perfect match but decided against marrying the show winner. Now has Arya found his dream girl in Sayeesha?

Sayeesha is the daughter of actor-producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu, and the grand-niece of the legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Akhil. Later, she also made her debut in Tamil with Vanamagan. She also played the lead in Kadaikutty Singam and Junga.

