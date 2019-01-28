Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): On FIRE!

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is performing brilliantly at the domestic box office. After showing a tremendous growth on Saturday, it was always expected from movie to stay stable on Sunday, as the word of mouth is decent amongst the audience.

As per the early trends, Manikarnika has collected 14-16 crores* on Sunday, thus taking its 3-day total to 41-43 crores*. Such kind of growth in numbers as compared with opening day collection of 8.75 crores, clearly shows the acceptance for this woman-centric film. It has also surpassed Uri- The Surgical Strike’s 35.73 crores to emerge with the highest weekend total of 2019.

Kangana Ranaut, reigning warrior ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, says she is very inclusive of people and doesn’t care about being judged.

“I don’t differentiate between people thinking that they will judge me. Am very inclusive of people and if you stay with me for half-an-hour, you will find me saying so many things that you will feel awkward, ” Ranaut told the media on Friday here in Kolkata while visiting the city for Signature Master Class.

The National Award-winning star, who has created a stir with her latest release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ said that amidst all challenges faced by the film the most difficult was preparing herself for the iconic role.

The name Rani Laxmibai exudes valour, fierceness and the mettle of a woman who led her army to fight against the British with her infant son tied to her back and died on the battlefield at a very tender age.

Ranaut, shone in the garb of the warrior queen, had to prepare a lot for the physical challenges, learning sword fighting and horse riding.

“This film can set new standards for women-centric films because so far such films were based on concepts but nothing that is very action-oriented,” she said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!