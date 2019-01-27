Aamir Khan On Thugs Of Hindostan Failure: People Got An Opportunity To Take Out Their Frustration

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan failed to impress the audiences just like always with his recent film Thugs Of Hindostan. The audiences are quite sad and angry that their favourite actor couldn’t entertain them this time.

Today, we met the Rangeela actor to speak about his recently released film Rubaru Roshni which aired on the occasion of Republic Day. The film was about forgiving others.

So a question was raised if he has forgiven his TOH director Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor for giving him a flop film. He said, “I don’t need to forgive Victor. Every director that I’ve worked with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn’t happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I’ve gone wrong with him. I don’t mind failing with my director on his or her instincts. I don’t have a problem. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have too. We will learn from our mistakes.”

He further added, “Audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience, I feel Personally and fully responsible. I’ve met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don’t judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that’s their right.”

He also said that he hasn’t given a flop for a while hence the audiences took out frustration. “If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it. Also, I didn’t give a flop film for a long time! So people got an opportunity to take out their frustration, which is good too. It’s been years since I have had a failure. The best thing to do to from a failure is to do a good film, which I plan to do,” he concluded.”

