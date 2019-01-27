Aamir Khan Is Reading FOUR Scripts; Reacts On Shah Rukh Khan Stepping Out Of Saare Jahan Se Achcha

Today, we met Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan at his plush residence in Bandra. The actor recently released his film Rubaru Roshni which was aired on Star Plus on Republic Day and now it is being showcased on Hotstar. Aamir, who is making the headlines because of his changed look, is overwhelmed by the response that his film has got from the audiences.

During the conversation, we asked him about his new look and is he doing it for a new film, he simply denied. He said, “I start growing my hair and beard so that we can use it my next film accordingly. It gives me the flexibility to play with my character.”

Ask him what’s next for him post the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, he said, “I don’t know. Actually, I will come to know in one month. I will tell you guys within a month.”

On further probing that fans are asking on social media about his next film, he said, “Oh, they are asking? Actually, I get the answer in one month (laughs). There is a number of things. I have some (four) stories (scripts) which I have liked but I don’t know which one will be the exact next one. But I will come to know in a month.”

When he was asked if he’s selecting the scripts and also will he be producing them, he said, “I haven’t actually zeroed down on anything yet. Yes, most probably I will be producing it.”

On being further asked if he’s putting weight for his next, he revealed the details of his next. “No no, I’m actually losing weight for it. Because I’m not shooting right now, that’s why I have put on weight. I enjoy when I’m not shooting. From 1st February, my diet and workout will begin. I will start preparing for the next because in that I have to look lean and slim,” he said.

Are you doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic since there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan has backed out of it? He said, “No no that film toh Shah Rukh is doing. There are reports that he isn’t doing but he hasn’t confirmed it na yet that he is not doing. Let’s wait for him to say it first.”

