Malang Box Office: With Ek Villain & Others In The Way, Will It Become Mohit Suri’s Highest Grosser Ever?

Malang Box Office: With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang has been successful in creating a good awareness about its arrival. The film’s music and trailer have been received really well by movie buffs and early reviews too are working in the favour.

Apart from its promotional aspects, Malang is the topic of discussion owing to the name of Mohit Suri being attached to it. The filmmaker has built a reputation over the years and is well known for emotional quotient, chartbuster music, simple yet intriguing treatment in his films. It could be said that there’s a certain credibility to his name. He has delivered commercially successful outings like Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain and with Malang, the expectations have only got higher. Now, the question stands, will Malang be Mohit’s highest-grossing movie ever? But before getting into any guessing game, let’s take a look at his top-grossing films.

Below are the highest-grossing films of Mohit Suri:

Ek Villain (2014)- 105.50 crores

Aashiqui 2 (2013)- 85.40 crores

Half Girlfriend (2017)- 60.28 crores

Murder 2 (2011)- 46 crores

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)- 37.57 crores

We can see that Ek Villain stands as highest grosser and the only 100 crore plus affair for the director. Crossing the mark seems difficult as of now but the film might work wonders, if it manages to strike a right chord with the audience. Also, there is absence of any major competition in theatres.

Fingers crossed!

