Malang Box Office Early Trends Day 5: Continues With Rock Steady Tuesday

Malang Box Office: After showing a normal drop on Monday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang held very firmly on Tuesday. The film collected 4.04 crores on Monday compared to 6.71 crores Friday and then on Tuesday remained rock steady.

As per early trends, the Mohit Suri directed film has collected somewhere in 3.60-4 crores range which means a minimal or no drop. This takes the total business of the film in 33-33.40 crores range. The trending of the film is strong so far and suggests that the first week could be very close to 40 crores mark.

However, there’s still a lot of work that Malang has to do. The film will have to face a very strong test on the second Friday. On one side it will have the benefit of Valentine’s Day and on the other side, it will face competition from upcoming big release Love Aaj Kal. There will be a substantial loss of screens which will leave less scope of attention from the audience.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri’s last collaboration Aashiqui 2 proved to be a major profit earner for all related. It will be interesting to see where Malang lands in the final run.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri recently revealed that he is strictly against nepotism and insisted that he casts actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role.

Opening up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as the leading man for Malang, despite the fact that the actor’s last few films have bombed, he told IANS: “Without sounding pompous I’d like to mention that I have never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in ‘Aashqui 2’ before which he had done character roles in a couple of films but not lead role. When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2. Now for Malang, I felt he is capable of doing this kind of a role where he will grow up from a hippi to a hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt’s school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody’s son or daughter.”

