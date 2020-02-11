From Lagaan to Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s Most Memorable Characters Find Place In A Renowned Cartoonist’s Calendar

Every character portrayed by superstar Aamir Khan stays fresh in our memory and continues to win our hearts. From Lagaan to PK and now, with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, every character he has played is still fresh. Recently, a renowned cartoonist Manoj Sinha created a calendar featuring the caricature of all the characters brought to life by the superstar actor on-screen.

The artist especially made sure he presented the special gift to the actor and flew down to Bombay for the same. Aamir also took some time out from his schedule and met him and accepted the sweetest gift. The calendar captures all the classic character from PK, Andaz Apna Apna to Dangal and even, Laal Singh Chaddha which is creating all the buzz amongst the audience.

The actor has always delighted his fans with some great movies like Dangal which rocked the Indian as well as overseas Box Office especially of China. With remarkable roles and wins at the Box-office, which have been a constant for Aamir, the superstar will be seen in a different avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir’s next is one of the most awaited film of the year and is surely the Christmas treat loading for the fans.

Meanwhile his Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and is directed by Advait Chandan.

