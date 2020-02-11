Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Where Will Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Starrer Stand Among Highest Bollywood Grossers Featuring Real-Life Couples?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: When making a film in Bollywood which has love and romance as a big element, the chemistry of the lead couple is very important. While sometimes the onscreen couples work really hard to make their chemistry look real, other times filmmakers cast real-life couples only.

This doesn’t just help in getting the real chemistry from the couple onscreen but also helps the makers get a boost in box office numbers. We’ve already seen so many real-life or alleged couples starring alongside each other in Bollywood films and almost every time it took the experience of the film on another level. Also, the films collected very well at the Box Office.

Now that, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring alleged couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is releasing in the next 3 days, we wonder if it can stand among the Top 10 grossing films with real-life love birds in the lead.

Let’s have a look at the list below:

1) Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crores

2) Padmaavat – 300.26 crores

3) Bharat – 209.36 crores

4) Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crores

5) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 190.03 crores

6) Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores

7) Baaghi 2 – 165 crores

8) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela – 110 crores

9) Pati Patni Aur Woh – 86.77 crores

10) Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crores

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently said that she doesn’t take people’s opinions too seriously. She added that in the age of social media, people make and break opinions only too quickly.

“I think it (passing judgments quickly) is great. I feel you should make your judgments quickly because in the age of social media, you also take it back quickly. When someone says that he or she doesn’t like a shot or a song (in a film) in a glance, but if they will watch it two or three times, then they might like it. So, I feel we shouldn’t pay heed to what people say. I think everything is there in an open display, and people express their opinions a lot in today’s time. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don’t take it too seriously,” said Sara.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!