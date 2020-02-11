Nushrat Bharucha Opens Up On Her Dress Controversy: “What I Want To Wear Is My Opinion”

Nushrat Bharucha recently got heads turning with her pelvage revealing dress that she wore at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020’s curtain-raiser event. While several of her contemporaries’ heaped praises on her for wearing some as bold as her outfit, there were many naysayers too.

The Dream Girl actress wore a green gown with a slit that was much higher than Bollywood’s usual thigh slits. While many labeled the outfit too bold, Nushrat remains unfazed by all the criticism coming her way.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nushrat has shut all her critics saying, “We live in a country where the freedom of speech is ours, so whatever anyone feels, they can put it out there and talk about it. But just like they have that opinion, and it’s rightfully theirs, what I want to wear is my opinion and it’s rightfully mine.”

She further went on to say, “I did it for me, not for anyone else… I didn’t think people were going to praise me or it’s going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. If this dress didn’t fit well or fall right, I would not be wearing it. It had nothing to do with how bold it was or how statement it was. If it didn’t look good on me, I would not wear it.”

However, the beauty was quick to quip that the toughest part for her in the entire look was the heels. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrat will next be seen in a social comedy-drama, Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The film is slated to release on the 13th of March, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!