KRK Compares Manoj Tiwari Contesting Delhi Elections With Snatching Eggs From Dolly Bindra In Bigg Boss!

The entire country is anticipating the final results of Delhi elections, where Manoj Tiwari stood from BJP’s end for the post of the Chief Minister. While currently Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading, memes and jokes one Modi Govt. are already all viral across the social media platform. Amidst many, it is self-proclaimed critic, KRK’s tweet that’s grabbing eyeballs.

KRK took to his official Twitter handle and went onto compare Manoj Tiwari’s election candidateship with his past in Bigg Boss. Demeaning the BJP elected contestant, he questioned how a person who failed to fetch an egg from Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss could ever imagine to take away Arvind Kejriwal’s position in the capital.

“Manoj Tiwari was not able to snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in #BiggBoss house, and he was dreaming to snatch Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne!” wrote Kamaal R Khan.

Manoj Tiwari was not able to snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in #BiggBoss house, and he was dreaming to snatch Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne!😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2020

But that’s not in! In another tweet, he went onto further bash Tiwari mercilessly and used some disgraceful words like ‘Aapka Juloos Nikal Diya’.

“Bhai Jaan @ManojTiwariMP Ye Kaya Huwa? Ye Toh Delhi Ki Public Ne Aapke Kapde Faadkar, Apka Juloos Nikal Diya Bhai! Hope now you will stop Hindu Muslim hate politics to fool public and work for the development and welfare of the society. All the best for future elections!”

Bhai Jaan @ManojTiwariMP Ye Kaya Huwa? Ye Toh Delhi Ki Public Ne Aapke Kapde Faadkar, Apka Juloos Nikal Diya Bhai! Hope now you will stop Hindu Muslim hate politics to fool public and work for the development and welfare of the society. All the best for future elections! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Dolly Bindra too is currently going viral with her views on the latest season of Bigg Boss 13. The actress who has herself been a famous contestant from the past season supports Sidharth Shukla, and has multiple times shared that he wants the Dil Se Dil Tak actor to take the trophy home.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!