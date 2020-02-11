Alaya F’s Mother Pooja Bedi Talks About Reservation; Netizens Troll With ‘POOJA, What Is This Behaviour?’

Recent debutante Alaya F’s mother and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander fame Pooja Bedi recently voiced her opinion regarding Congress member Priyanka Gandhi’s reservation remark. But seems like the netizens did not approve of her talking about casteism and nepotism, and decided to give her lessons on it.

For the unversed, Pooja has been a columnist for a leading daily. In a tweet, she shared a news piece that spoke about Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on how BJP is trying to end the reservation for the underprivileged.

She wrote, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics…. this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement”

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics…. this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Following the tweet, Netizens were quick to remind her about her daughter’s debut recently and how she is talking from the position of privilege. For the unversed, Pooja’s daughter Alaya made her debut recently with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

While many took a dig at the actress in Bigg Boss style referring to the ‘POOJA. What is this… behaviour… ?’ comment that was made on the show. Many gave her practical examples to what she said.

Below is a compilation of a few such tweets:

I really wanna know how many marks Pooja Bedi got in her exams and which college she went to — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) February 11, 2020

We have graduates sweeping floors because someone with way lesser marks got their job based on quota. Yes, Atrocities were inflicted in past. But That's no reason 2 punish the good & deserving youth of today. Reward merit & INDIA will flourish! Caste system is a misused vote bank — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Sit down. Your daughter just made her debut only because she is your daughter. https://t.co/wDMIqcRewh — Rohit (@Retributions) February 11, 2020

Reservations is a constitutional RIGHT, not entitlement. It is to set right 3000 yrs of unspeakable discrimination which still exists First 'end' casteism, let RSS-BJP, all institutions include proportionate representation of marginalised Pls educate urself, you tone-deaf moron https://t.co/gDwQL9ZSX2 — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) February 11, 2020

Absolutely! this reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement. I offer you this job for cleaning sewer and human excreta with your meritorious friends and family members. https://t.co/uP53WgHq2J pic.twitter.com/u7ThSibwTI — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) February 11, 2020

POOJA. What is this… behaviour… ? https://t.co/xf0TXYaidY — 🌻namnam || SAVE AAREY FOREST (@radxbone) February 11, 2020

