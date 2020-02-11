Recent debutante Alaya F’s mother and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander fame Pooja Bedi recently voiced her opinion regarding Congress member Priyanka Gandhi’s reservation remark. But seems like the netizens did not approve of her talking about casteism and nepotism, and decided to give her lessons on it.

For the unversed, Pooja has been a columnist for a leading daily. In a tweet, she shared a news piece that spoke about Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on how BJP is trying to end the reservation for the underprivileged.

Alaya F’s Mother Pooja Bedi Talks About Reservation; Netizens Troll With 'POOJA, What Is This Behaviour?'
Alaya F’s Mother Pooja Bedi Talks About Reservation; Netizens Troll With ‘POOJA, What Is This Behaviour?’

She wrote, “Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics…. this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement”

Following the tweet, Netizens were quick to remind her about her daughter’s debut recently and how she is talking from the position of privilege. For the unversed, Pooja’s daughter Alaya made her debut recently with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

While many took a dig at the actress in Bigg Boss style referring to the ‘POOJA. What is this… behaviour… ?’ comment that was made on the show. Many gave her practical examples to what she said.

Below is a compilation of a few such tweets:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out