After the shocking incidents at JNU in Delhi, another such incident from Gargi College came into the light today. It is being reported that on February 6th, a large host of men barged into the campus of Gargi College during their three-day festival named as ‘Reverie’ and molested the girls inside the campus. Amongst the many who were horrified listening to this news were Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebrities.

Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about these atrocities and was quite upset about things at Gargi college turned out to be. She took to her Twitter account and said, “What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful” She also shared a post by Barkha Dutt which said, “You have to be scared when a police force thrashes students in a campus protest but doesn’t protect women from mass sexual abuse on another campus. #GargiCollege.” Supporting the senior journalist, she wrote, “WORD.”

Gargi College Mass Molestation: Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker & Others Criticize The Horrific Incident
Huma Qureshi also expressed her anger and tweeted, “Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied… Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??”

Richa Chadha also shared a series of tweet condemning the Gargi college mass molestation. She began by saying, “What’s the news coming from Gargi College. One of these days, I feel, the patience women have shown since time immemorial will run out.”

She went on to say, “There’s a free for all in India’s capital. Gun-toting cowards, sleazoids groping women inside their college campus. We’re a sick society. Ab sab saaf dikh raha hai. Curses to all of these losers, hope you suffer and die. And you will.”

She concluded by saying, “This must be what Frankenstein was about. Female students were groped at JNU, Jamia too… cctvs were broken. At #GargiCollege, the goons just proved that they never needed a reason. It was never about ideology. These men live among us. You and yours are next.”

Actress Kriti Kamra also wrote, “No country for women. No country for students.”

Considering the intensity of the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed stringent action. The administration of Gargi college is also being questioned about the same.

