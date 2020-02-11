Gargi College Mass Molestation: Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker & Others Criticize The Horrific Incident

After the shocking incidents at JNU in Delhi, another such incident from Gargi College came into the light today. It is being reported that on February 6th, a large host of men barged into the campus of Gargi College during their three-day festival named as ‘Reverie’ and molested the girls inside the campus. Amongst the many who were horrified listening to this news were Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebrities.

Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about these atrocities and was quite upset about things at Gargi college turned out to be. She took to her Twitter account and said, “What the hell is going on in #Delhi Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful” She also shared a post by Barkha Dutt which said, “You have to be scared when a police force thrashes students in a campus protest but doesn’t protect women from mass sexual abuse on another campus. #GargiCollege.” Supporting the senior journalist, she wrote, “WORD.”

What the hell is going on in #Delhi

Madness & depravity in Gargi College!?!? #Shameful https://t.co/AO2K8rp9gN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 9, 2020

Huma Qureshi also expressed her anger and tweeted, “Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied… Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??”

Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on ?? This is where I studied…. Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters ? Why can’t we protect our students in this country?? — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 10, 2020

Richa Chadha also shared a series of tweet condemning the Gargi college mass molestation. She began by saying, “What’s the news coming from Gargi College. One of these days, I feel, the patience women have shown since time immemorial will run out.”

She went on to say, “There’s a free for all in India’s capital. Gun-toting cowards, sleazoids groping women inside their college campus. We’re a sick society. Ab sab saaf dikh raha hai. Curses to all of these losers, hope you suffer and die. And you will.”

What’s the news coming from Gargi College. One of these days, I feel, the patience women have shown since time immemorial will run out. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

There’s a free for all in India’s capital. Gun-toting cowards, sleazoids groping women inside their college campus. We’re a sick society. Ab sab saaf dikh raha hai. Curses to all of these losers, hope you suffer and die. And you will. https://t.co/gVLow1ZsE1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

Why did men enter this college ? Why were they chanting slogans? https://t.co/t69C8sX4mZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

They’re busy looking for Akshat Awasthi and Komal Sharma… NOT! https://t.co/MWsCB8qUAO — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

She concluded by saying, “This must be what Frankenstein was about. Female students were groped at JNU, Jamia too… cctvs were broken. At #GargiCollege, the goons just proved that they never needed a reason. It was never about ideology. These men live among us. You and yours are next.”

This must be what Frankenstein was about. Female students were groped at JNU, Jamia too… cctvs were broken. At #GargiCollege , the goons just proved that they never needed a reason. It was never about ideology.

These men live among us. You and yours are next. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

This is the last straw!If women can't even be safe inside their college,then stop pretending like you care about them,their freedom/education. This is a horrifying account of a teacher from #GargiCollege.Who is to blame for making these goons feel bigger than the law? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

Stop hitting students. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

Sure this will make global headlines…right up there with other headlines from India about gangrapes of minors, setting on fire of women. Misogyny is central to our identity now. https://t.co/jk5YSY0L2Z — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 10, 2020

Actress Kriti Kamra also wrote, “No country for women. No country for students.”

No country for women. No country for students. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 10, 2020

Considering the intensity of the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed stringent action. The administration of Gargi college is also being questioned about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!