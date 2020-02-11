JUST IN! Bigg Boss 13: THIS Contestant OUT Of The House During A Mid-Night Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 is in its finale week, and with no housemate getting evicted during Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fans are left in mystery. However, looks like the midnight eviction has already taken place and one of the contestants from Top 7 including Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill is already out of the house.

Yes, you heard that right! After much anticipation, a mid-night eviction has taken place and reportedly Mahira Sharma is out of the game. The housemates were asked to eliminate one member amongst themselves and the unanimous decision came out to be Mahira. While earlier last week too reports were doing the rounds regarding the Lehenga actress getting eliminated, the rumours now remain strong and has come from a few reliable sources.

One of them being, the famous Twitter handle, The Khabir, which has been giving viewers some insight details starting from the Day 1 of Bigg Boss 13.“EXCLUSIVE – Mahira Sharma has been eliminated, HMs vote out.. #BB13 #BiggBoss13,” read their latest tweet.

Check out their post below:

EXCLUSIVE – Mahira Sharma has been eliminated, HMs vote out..#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, another insider too confirmed the news as, “Confirmed #BiggBoss_Tak Mahira Sharma is EVICTED from #BB13 House – Mid-Night Eviction To be shown in Tomorrow Episode”

Confirmed #BiggBoss_Tak Mahira Sharma is EVICTED from #BB13 House – Mid-Night Eviction To be shown in Tomorrow Episode Retweet – Happy

Like – Unhappy #BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 11, 2020

Now, it is too be seen who the next eliminated contestant will be, and who amongst the rest will make it to Top 5.

Meanwhile, recently Mahira’s mother had made a ‘bedroom’ remark on Rashami, which didn’t really go well with the audiences either. Now, the actress’ brother is slamming her for the same.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla between Rashami and Asim Riaz’s brother and Mahira’s mother, the actress’ brother said, “Sorry aunty but I was very upset about the comment. Being a mother and you coming out and talking something like this in an interview is bad.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!