Are Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Avoiding Each Other Despite Shooting At The Same Studio?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest B-Town couples. Their fans are eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen in Brahmastra but until that happens, the lovebirds often treat their fans with cute photos. Now that Ranbir and Alia have wrapped up the shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, the two have shifted their focus on other projects. But wait, we’ve heard that they have been avoiding each other ever since then.

Yes, according to reports in Times, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for their respective projects in the same studio on different sets. Despite the proximity, the lovebirds have decided to maintain distance. While Ranbir and Alia’s offscreen chemistry is off the charts, the two have decided to keep it professional on the sets and hence have been avoiding each other.

Earlier, Rajeev Masand revealed through his column that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot in as soon as December 2020. The couple is looking for a date close to the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. The report also stated, “Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.”

As for their film Brahmastra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is based on a mythical theme and is all set hit the theatres on December 4th.

Apart from Brahmsatra, Alia Bhatt, as usual, has many films up her sleeves. She is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi, Karan Johar’s dream project, Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he has Shamshera in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!