Sara Ali Khan’s Electric Barbie Avatar Is The Party Attire We’re Dying To Own!

Sara Ali Khan always knows how to steal our attention with her glamorous self and sartorial picks that make her our favourite. Her vibrant and electric choice places her as the fashion fav of one and all! The actress surely aces every look from basic, casuals to chic and fashionable, carrying them effortlessly. The actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal and her recent look definitely won our hearts!

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared, “Electric barbie 👾🎆🔮💟☮🚺”

The buzz girl looked extremely stunning in an off-shoulder striped holographic dress and had multiple stripes on it. Sara pulled off the middle partitioned open hair curls and completed the look with pumps. Talking about the make-up, it was just exactly like her outfit- hues of purple and the element of shimmer to it. Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to make heads turn and make it worth the moment with her amazing fashion sense which is different and distinct yet highly relatable. Electric Barbie truly makes us fall in love!

Talking about her work, Sara Ali Khan delivered extremely promising performances in Kedarnath and Simmba and won many accolades and is also a brand favourite.

Sara will be seen in Imitiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal where she will be seen sharing the screens with Kartik Aaryan which will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day and the second one being Coolie No. 1 which is all set to release later this year.

