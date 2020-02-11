Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Brother SLAMS Mahira Sharma’s Mother Over ‘Bedroom Remark’; Latter Threatens To Exit The Room

Bigg Boss 13: This season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss even has the family members of the contestants involved. Be it Mahira Sharma’s mother to Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai’s mother, a lot is happening even outside the house. Previously, Mahira’s mother had made a ‘bedroom’ remark on Rashami, which didn’t really go well with the audiences either. Now, the actress’ brother is slamming her for the same.

It all began when Sidharth Shukla during an episode revealed that Rashami once followed him to Goa. Soon after, in an interview, Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma said, “abhi to sirf Goa ki stories ayi hai, bedroom stories bhi niklegi.” This led to a lot of criticism all across the social media, and several people called her out for passing such a cheap remark despite being a mother and a woman herself.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla between Rashami and Asim Riaz’s brother and Mahira’s mother, the actress’ brother said, “Sorry aunty but I was very upset about the comment. Being a mother and you coming out and talking something like this in an interview is bad.”

On the other hand, Sania Sharma said, “I never meant bedroom in a vulgar way. I meant andar ki baatein and I had given an interview and cleared it too. If that’s the problem, then there were several things said to my daughter as well. Mahira kachre se uthai gayi hai, Mahira marr gayi, she has been bodyshamed too.”

That led to the two quarrel to a point where Mahira’s mother threatened to leave the room if the allegations continue. The situation however settled with both ignoring each other after a point.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!