Malang Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: Holds Well & Might Surprise

Malang Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: After almost steady weekdays, this Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer went onto a slippery slope on Friday. It collected 2.25 crores which showed how the loss in screens affected it. Love Aaj Kal took over the driver seat this week and even that film, too, witnessed a drop on its day 2.

Malang did do its business fairly amongst its target audience but of course, it didn’t do anything to be remembered for. The movie until Friday had collected 41.90 crores. The number should’ve been at least 50 crores+ by now.

As per the early trends, the film has collected in a similar range as its 2nd Saturday i.e. 2-2.50 crores. This is a good thing because it didn’t drop. Now, the Sunday collections will draw a clearer picture of where the film is heading towards.

Citing the example of his character Michael Rodriguez in Malang, Kunal Kemmu recently said: “He is a cop, he has a lifestyle, he has a personality. (Director) Mohit (Suri) told me that he wants to see Michael in a certain way. So, as an actor, it is important to look the part. Tomorrow if I play a character that demands a lanky look, I will work on that too. Vanity is the need of the hour but it cannot supersede the character I portray in a film.”

Malang released on February 7 and it also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam, Keith Sequeira, and Amruta Khanvilkar among others.

His performance has received good reviews, and Kunal is happy. “I am thankful. I think people are kind to notice my performance. Initially, I was nervous to play the character because it was tricky. I had nothing to draw parallel with. The main story revolves around Aditya, Anil sir and Disha. I did my part with utmost honesty but I had no idea how it would be received. I am happy,” he said.

