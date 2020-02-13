Malang Box Office Day 6: Holds Well On Wednesday Too!

Malang Box Office Day 6: It is doing well at the box office. The collections had a decent hold on Wednesday as well, what with 3.25 crores more coming in. On Tuesday, the collections were 3.80 crores which means even though there is a drop, it is minimal and the film is continuing to find footfalls on a consistent basis.

The film has collected 36.45 crores so far and it would come quite close to the 40 crores mark before the first week is through. There have been instances in the past though where lack of competition has resulted in a film staying stable in the mid range right through the week and then faced a dip in the second weekend due to a biggie coming. With Love Aaj Kal arriving this weekend, one waits to see how strong does Malang manage a hold at the box office in time to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!